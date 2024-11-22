Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.36% of Eastman Chemical worth $306,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,435,000 after acquiring an additional 198,645 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,240,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 947,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,070,000 after purchasing an additional 126,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 57.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,755,000 after purchasing an additional 340,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,430. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.