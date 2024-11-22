Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,716 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,716 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $101,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 346,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,619,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $225.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

