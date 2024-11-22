Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 77,554 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,108 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,554 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $121,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.1% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,059 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,874,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $117.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.80. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 39.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

