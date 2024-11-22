e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,868 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 55,461 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,917,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 590,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,370,000 after purchasing an additional 170,445 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 36.2% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

ELF opened at $122.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.08. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

