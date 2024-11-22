DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $43,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

