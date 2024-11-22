Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,497,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144,458 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 12.80% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $650,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DNB opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -154.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

