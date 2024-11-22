Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11,471.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,777,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,471,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,672,000 after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,290,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,052,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,769,000 after acquiring an additional 813,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,101,000 after purchasing an additional 240,136 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $89.52 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.84%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

