Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $114.86 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

