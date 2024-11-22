Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $67,925.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $67,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 436,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,292.88. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $64,275.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $65,450.00.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,425.00.
  • On Monday, September 16th, Timothy Regan sold 400 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $10,000.00.
  • On Friday, September 13th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $60,875.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.64 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 274.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 548.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

