Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Donegal Group worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $457,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,738.84. This represents a 75.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sanjay Pandey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,500.50. The trade was a 83.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 275,712 shares of company stock worth $4,271,615 and sold 120,500 shares worth $1,870,450. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of -0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.79%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

