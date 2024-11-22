Donald J. Klunk Sells 458 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) CAO Donald J. Klunk sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $20,555.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,204.40. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Genpact Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 51.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,715,000 after buying an additional 1,053,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genpact by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 847,249 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 130.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,465,000 after purchasing an additional 658,560 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth about $19,779,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth about $17,025,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

