Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 317,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 125,593 shares.The stock last traded at $56.43 and had previously closed at $56.39.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSTL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 123,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.