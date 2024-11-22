Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.45 and last traded at $70.39. 321,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 485,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.09.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $391.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth $251,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

