Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 51882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period.
About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
