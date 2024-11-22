Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

DFAT stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

