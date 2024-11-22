Dillard’s, Inc. Plans Dividend of $25.00 (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 25.00 per share on Monday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 3.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $29.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.
Dillard’s Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $11.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.93. The company had a trading volume of 195,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,525. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $328.00 and a 52-week high of $476.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.83.
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.
