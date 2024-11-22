Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $29.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.
Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $12.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $446.15. 174,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,432. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.83. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $328.00 and a 1 year high of $476.48. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.
