Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Price Performance
NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.87.
Digital Ally Company Profile
