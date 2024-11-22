DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Position Lowered by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $7,690,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $309,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $200.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.22.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

