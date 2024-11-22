DHI Group’s (DHX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DHX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

DHI Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.58 million, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,495,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 841,350 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 490,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Featured Stories

