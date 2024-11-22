Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.
