Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.55) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.24) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday.
In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson acquired 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £1,192.77 ($1,501.66). Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
About Breedon Group
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
