Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.55) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.24) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday.

Breedon Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Breedon Group

Shares of LON:BREE traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 468.50 ($5.90). The stock had a trading volume of 412,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 328 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 470.50 ($5.92). The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,673.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 432.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 411.17.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson acquired 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £1,192.77 ($1,501.66). Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

