DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $471,630.99 and approximately $38.39 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00054466 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00007022 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000079 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000029 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,369.70 or 0.39998291 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

