Darwin Wealth Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $176.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

