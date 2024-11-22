Darden Wealth Group Inc Has $762,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Darden Wealth Group Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

