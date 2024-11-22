Darden Wealth Group Inc Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Darden Wealth Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $122.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.20 and a one year high of $126.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

