DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.88.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Shares of EXPE opened at $183.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $190.40.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,846,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 181,878 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.