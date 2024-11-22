Cypress Capital Group Sells 90 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 231.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 168,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 148,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 418,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 77,689 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $550,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.36.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This trade represents a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:A opened at $131.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.72. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.50%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

