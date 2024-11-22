Cypress Capital Group Invests $241,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,228,000 after buying an additional 874,133 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,404,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,158,000 after acquiring an additional 48,592 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,878,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sempra by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,840,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,952,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sempra by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,679,000 after purchasing an additional 289,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 1.7 %

Sempra stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. Sempra has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $2,207,443.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,677.10. This represents a 67.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Sempra Profile



Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

