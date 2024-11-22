Cypress Capital Group Has $787,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HPE shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. This represents a 26.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,191. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.