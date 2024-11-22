Cypress Capital Group Has $456,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Clorox were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Clorox by 46,877.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,095,000 after buying an additional 4,490,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Clorox by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after buying an additional 960,094 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Clorox by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after buying an additional 120,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clorox by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,483,000 after buying an additional 85,529 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $169.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

