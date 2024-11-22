CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $57.07 on Monday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after buying an additional 4,226,225 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $748,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,554,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,066 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.