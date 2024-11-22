CSLM Acquisition Corp Extends Timeframe for Completing Business CombinationGRAND CAYMAN – CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CSLMU) announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that on November 14, 2024, the Company deposited $

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CSLM Acquisition’s 8K filing here.
CSLM Acquisition Company Profile
CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors in the Middle East North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.
