CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CPI Card Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

CPI Card Group stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.21. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

In other news, insider Sonya Vollmer sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $91,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 1,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $28,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,813,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,093,517. This trade represents a 22.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

