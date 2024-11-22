Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 875 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 4,065,314 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,610,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,586,000 after buying an additional 2,507,744 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

