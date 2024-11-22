Cosmos Health Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting, Reports Voting Results

On November 19, 2024, Cosmos Health Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to address several key matters impacting the company. The meeting saw active participation from shareholders representing a substantial portion of the company’s outstanding shares.

During the meeting, the shareholders had the opportunity to vote on various important agenda items. Firstly, the election of six nominees for director positions was conducted. Subsequently, voting took place on the approval of issuing shares of common stock in connection with certain Common Stock Purchase Warrants, as well as the ratification of the appointment of the independent registered public accounting firm. Besides, shareholders also deliberated on the approval of the company’s 2024 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and the authorization of the Board of Directors to effect reverse stock splits of the company’s outstanding common stock at their discretion.

The voting results revealed that a total of 11,380,976 shares voted, representing approximately 54% of the issued and outstanding shares entitled to vote at the meeting. The majority of shareholders were in favor of all the proposed matters discussed at the meeting, as evidenced by the detailed breakdown of votes cast for each agenda item.

For the election of directors, substantial affirmative votes were recorded for all six nominees, reflecting a high level of shareholder support. Similarly, the resolutions on issuing shares, appointing the accounting firm, approving the equity incentive plan, and authorizing potential stock splits also received significant support from the attending shareholders.

These voting outcomes highlight the strong engagement and confidence of Cosmos Health’s shareholders in the company’s strategic direction and leadership team. The positive response from shareholders underscores a collective endorsement of the company’s proposed actions and initiatives, setting a promising tone for future endeavors.

In conclusion, the Annual Meeting of Shareholders for Cosmos Health Inc. concluded successfully with notable shareholder participation and resounding support for key corporate decisions, thereby reinforcing the company’s commitment to transparency and investor engagement.

