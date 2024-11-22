Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) CAO Alissa B. Vickery Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Corpay Trading Up 0.3 %

Corpay stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.76. 33,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.72. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $378.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.93.

Institutional Trading of Corpay

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,892,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $10,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $80,102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $2,827,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.