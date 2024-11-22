Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,354 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 196.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 24,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 15.41, for a total transaction of 381,227.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CPZ stock opened at 15.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.50. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.23 and a fifty-two week high of 16.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

