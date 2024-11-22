Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,495,000 after buying an additional 249,405 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,274 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,935,000 after acquiring an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,095 shares of company stock worth $44,820,037 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.5 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.