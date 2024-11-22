Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,630.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Argus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,975 shares of company stock valued at $10,062,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $218.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

