Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2,654.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $19.00.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.