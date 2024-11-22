Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $213.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.63 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,334.21. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,995 shares of company stock worth $25,116,338. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.