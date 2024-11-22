Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373,740 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $174,000.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.77 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,873,172 shares in the company, valued at $402,220,350.76. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,527,980 shares of company stock worth $11,578,363.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.