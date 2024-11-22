Cormark Has Positive Estimate for TSE:BRA FY2024 Earnings

Sprylogics International Corp (TSE:BRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sprylogics International in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Cormark also issued estimates for Sprylogics International’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Sprylogics International Stock Performance
