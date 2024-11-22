Cormark Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($2.17). The business had revenue of C$50.16 million during the quarter.

