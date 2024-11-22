Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 352,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.09. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

