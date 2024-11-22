Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 70,239 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,239 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Gildan Activewear worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

