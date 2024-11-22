Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 102,182 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 102,182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $239.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.52. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

