Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.62 Million Stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,938 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,959 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Banco de Chile worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 629.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

BCH stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 30.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

