Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,590 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Vipshop worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,762,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,772,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 34,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vipshop by 6.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,598,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after purchasing an additional 167,565 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $25,487,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Vipshop by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 80,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS opened at $13.48 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIPS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

